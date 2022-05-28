Bihar Board 10th compartment Results 2022 out, here's how to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on May 28 released the result of Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, 2022. Candidates who took the BSEB Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination can check the result on the bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

A total of 13,305 students passed the Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination. The overall pass percentage is 23.20 percent.

The matric, 10th compartment test was taken by over 57,000 (57,353) students, including 23,392 male students and 33,961 female students.

मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेन्टल-सह-विशेष परीक्षा, 2022 का परिणाम हुआ जारी; बिहार बोर्ड ने मई माह में ही पूरा किया परीक्षा चक्र (Exam Cycle)https://t.co/DbTPcoKQ1Y — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 28, 2022

Bihar Board 1oth compartment Result: How to check

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

Look for the result link BSEB Matric Compartmental results

Key in your credentials and log in

Your BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future references.

