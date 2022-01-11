Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: Know how to download here

Bihar School Examination Board will release Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 soon. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 board exams this year can download the admit card through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board will conduct Class 12 or Intermediate board exams from February 1 to February 14, 2022, across the state at various exam centers. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2022.

On November 21, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had said, “The exam will be conducted in two sittings. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least 10 minutes before the exam. The first sitting exam will begin at 9:30 while the second sitting exam will begin at 1:45 pm. Candidates will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper.”

Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

