Bihar: Educational institutions gear up to hold classes from Tuesday

With Bihar government allowing educational institutions to open up, Patna-based schools and colleges are gearing up to conduct classes in full strength from Tuesday.

Prominent schools such as Mount Carmel, St Dominic Savio’s High School, Don Bosco Academy are set to reopen for primary students from Tuesday. Schools already open are preparing to call students in full strength.

Don Bosco Academy principal Mary Alphonsa said, “Following government’s guidelines, we would resume classes for students of Class 4 to 6 from Tuesday and for Classes 7 and 8 from September 6. All Covid-19 safety guidelines are being followed for the safety of students.”

“We are conducting terminal examinations for Class 10 and 12 in conventional mode which will conclude on Sept 2,” she said.

Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, principal of Baldwin Academy, said, “The move will encourage parents to send their wards to school and improve attendance.”

Teachers also heave a sigh of relief as schools open up. “It’s difficult for teachers to conduct online and offline classes as we need to repeat the same content twice. Besides, completing syllabus is also tough as we spend double the time to cover the same topic,” shared a Class 10 mathematics teacher.

Meanwhile, parents of kindergarten and primary students are reluctant to send their wards to school as the threat of Covid-19 looms large.

Anjali Sharma, mother of a Class 1 student, said, “I am apprehensive to send my daughter to school...I will continue teaching her at home.”

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare at Patna University, said, “Final year exams are going on while semester exams of second year are scheduled. Normal classes will begin at respective colleges following Covid-19 safety guidelines once the exams are over.”