Board will not prepare question paper of class 9, 11 final exam: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to a piece of fake information that is being shared on messaging app, WhatsApp. In the message, it is being said that the question paper of class 9 and class 11 final examinations will be prepared by the CBSE.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 04:42 PM IST
CBSE has refuted having any such plan on its agenda.

“It is reiterated that you do not believe in any such information which is circulating on social media and not available on the board’s website. Board issues all information on its website first. Hence information available only on Board’s website is authenticated,” the Board has warned students.

Meanwhile, the government’s fact checking agency, PIB fact check, has shared the message on its Twitter handle and has asked students to refrain from forwarding such false messages. 

CBSE had, earlier, announced the changes it had decided to make in the forthcoming board exams to facilitate proper and timely evaluation of students. 

However, it has not announced anything regarding the school exams and tests other than the board exams.

