BSEB 10th admit cards 2022 released, here's how to download matric hall tickets

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the matric or Class 10 board exam admit cards of practical and theoretical exams 2022. Candidates, who have to appear for the Bihar Board annual Class 10 examinations 2022, can download their admit cards from the BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The practical examination for Bihar Board class 10 is scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to January 22, 2022, while the theoretical examinations for class 10 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to February 24, 2022, as per the official notice.

In case, a candidate is unable to download the admit card, he should contact the helpline number on 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

How to download BSEB class 10 admit cards:

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Under important link, click on "<strong>View/print admit card</strong> (By student) for Annual exam 2022" Key in log-in credentials

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.