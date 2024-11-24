BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025 Date Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board exam 2025 dates soon. The Bihar board exam dates will be announced on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on its official X, Facebook pages. ...Read More

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha state boards announced final exam dates for 2025. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also announced its Class 10 and 12 final exam dates.

Bihar board Class 10th, 12th final exam dates for 2024 were announced on December 4, 2023. The board usually conducts theory examinations in February and practical examinations in January.

BSEB Inter theory exams 2024 were held first, from February 1 to 12, followed by Matric theory papers from February 15 to 23.

Bihar board Class 12 exams were held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 examinations were held in single shifts.

Intermediate practical examinations were held from January 10 to 20 and Matric practical examinations and internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

The result of the Class 12 final exam was announced on March 23. The pass percentage of students was 87.21 per cent.

BSEB Class 10 result was announced on March 23. As many as 82.91 per cent students passed the examination.

Get live updates on BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 dates below.