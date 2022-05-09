BSEB Bihar board Inter Compartment, Special exam answer key out, direct link

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released answer keys for objective questions asked in Intermediate or Class 12 Compartment and Special exams, 2022.

Candidates can download BSEB Inter Compartment, Special exam answer key 2022 from the board website, biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.

In Bihar board Compartment, Special exams, questions for 50% of the total marks were objective-type.

Students and parents can raise objections to the answer key up to 5 pm on May 11, through the link available on the board website.

<strong>BSEB Bihar board Compartment, Special exam answer key link</strong>

How to check BSEB Inter Compartment, Special exam answer key 2022

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on the answer key link. Login with roll code and roll number. Download the answer key for objective-type questions.

Results of these exams will be announced after resolving the objections raised by students and parents.

The Inter special exam is for those students who failed to appear for the Inter final exams earlier this year, the compartment exam is for students who had appeared in the test and did not qualify.

