Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released
board exams

BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released

  • Candidates can check the  BSEB Matric Compartment, Special exam answer key 2022 on the board website, biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released
BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released
Published on May 14, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued answer keys for objective questions from the compartment and Special examinations in 2022. The BSEB Matric Special exam answer key 2022 is available on the board's website, biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.

In the Bihar board Compartment, Special examinations, objective-type questions comprised for 50% of the total marks. Students and parents can file objections to the answer key until 5 p.m. on May 16 via the link on the board's website.

The compartmental-cum-special examination was held from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The exam was held in two sessions, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., and from 1.45 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Students were given 15 minutes extra time before the exam to read and understand the question paper.

BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the answer key link

Login with roll code and roll number

Download the answer key for objective-type questions

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb result bseb answer key + 1 more
bseb result bseb answer key
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out