The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued answer keys for objective questions from the compartment and Special examinations in 2022. The BSEB Matric Special exam answer key 2022 is available on the board's website, biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.

In the Bihar board Compartment, Special examinations, objective-type questions comprised for 50% of the total marks. Students and parents can file objections to the answer key until 5 p.m. on May 16 via the link on the board's website.

The compartmental-cum-special examination was held from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The exam was held in two sessions, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., and from 1.45 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Students were given 15 minutes extra time before the exam to read and understand the question paper.

MATRIC SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer key released for Objective Questions.#BSEB



Get Link...https://t.co/A52yl6iqAN — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 14, 2022

BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the answer key link

Login with roll code and roll number

Download the answer key for objective-type questions

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.