Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB class 10 compartmental result out at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com
board exams

BSEB class 10 compartmental result out at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, 2022 result out.
BSEB class 10 compartmental result released at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com(File photo)
Updated on May 28, 2022 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Board class 10th   Compartmental-cum-Special Examination 2022  results today, May 28, 2022. Candidates can check the result a BSEB Matric Compartmental results at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

A total of 57,000 students took the Matric Compartmental examinations. There are 33,961 female candidates and 23,392 male candidates. A total of 13, 305 ( 23.20 %) candidates passed the BSEB Special compartment examination.

The BSEB matric compartmental examination was held in 114 examination centre from May 5 to May 9.

Direct link to check the result

 

RELATED STORIES

BSEB Matric result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the BSEB 

Key in your credentials and log in

Your BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future references.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb result bseb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP