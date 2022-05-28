BSEB class 10 compartmental result out at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Board class 10th Compartmental-cum-Special Examination 2022 results today, May 28, 2022. Candidates can check the result a BSEB Matric Compartmental results at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

A total of 57,000 students took the Matric Compartmental examinations. There are 33,961 female candidates and 23,392 male candidates. A total of 13, 305 ( 23.20 %) candidates passed the BSEB Special compartment examination.

The BSEB matric compartmental examination was held in 114 examination centre from May 5 to May 9.

Direct link to check the result

मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेन्टल-सह-विशेष परीक्षा, 2022 का परिणाम हुआ जारी; बिहार बोर्ड ने मई माह में ही पूरा किया परीक्षा चक्र (Exam Cycle)https://t.co/DbTPcoKQ1Y — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 28, 2022

BSEB Matric result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the BSEB

Key in your credentials and log in

Your BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future references.