BSEB class 10 compartmental result out at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com
- BSEB Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, 2022 result out.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Board class 10th Compartmental-cum-Special Examination 2022 results today, May 28, 2022. Candidates can check the result a BSEB Matric Compartmental results at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.
A total of 57,000 students took the Matric Compartmental examinations. There are 33,961 female candidates and 23,392 male candidates. A total of 13, 305 ( 23.20 %) candidates passed the BSEB Special compartment examination.
The BSEB matric compartmental examination was held in 114 examination centre from May 5 to May 9.
BSEB Matric result: Know how to check
Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.
On the homepage, click on the BSEB
Key in your credentials and log in
Your BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen
Download and print a copy for future references.
