BSEH Haryana board 12th results 2021: Direct link to check HBSE class 12 marks

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Monday, July 26 declared the HBSE 12th Result 2021. The results were announced by BSEH officials at the press conference.

Students who have registered for the exam can check their result on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Direct link to check Haryana board 12th result

Over 2.70 lakh students have registered for the class 12 board exams in the state this year.

According to Board secretary Rajiv Prasad the state has developed a 30:10:60 formulae - based on students’ Class 10, 11 and 12 results to give marks to students. “The schools had submitted the marks obtained by their students in class 10,11 and assessment and practical marks of this year. The results of class 12 students will be based on an actual basis that was uploaded by the school on the BSEH website,” Rajiv Prasad added.

The Class 12 exams, scheduled to start from April 20 this year had to be cancelled due to the growing COVID19 cases in the country.

In 2020, 80.34% students passed the BSEH class 12 exams. In 2019, 74.48 % students passed the Haryana board class 12 exams (all streams).

How to check Haryana board 12th result

• Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

• Click on Haryana board Class 12 Result 2021 link

• Enter your roll number and date of birth

• Click on submit and your results will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download on your computer