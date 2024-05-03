CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce its Class 10th and 12th final examination results likely after May 20, 2024. Students can check it on the board’s websites, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.gov.in. CBSE board exam result 2024 live updates CBSE 10th Result 2024 Date: Class 10, 12 results likely after May 20

In addition, the board is also expected to host the results on digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in and on the UMANG app.

Board exam roll number, school number and admit card ID will be required to check the marks online.

This year, the CBSE conducted its Class 10, 12 board examination in February, March and April. The Class 10 exam took place from February 15 to March 13, 2024, in single shifts from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm or 12:30 pm depending on the length of the paper.

Go to the board’s official website, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

On the home page, find and open the Class 10 or 12 result link, as requied.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID and login.

Check and download the CBSE board exam result.

Around 39 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exam this year.

The board willl announce pass percentage, gender-wise result, number of candidates who have appeared and qualified in the exam, region and school-wise result, etc through a press conference. However, there will be no toppers’ lists for Class 10 or 12.

Students who do not qualify in their respective classes will have another chance to appear for the compartment examination, which will be held later this year. For further details, they are advised to visit the board’s website, cbse.gov.in.