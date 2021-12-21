Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE 12th Computer Science Paper: Know students reaction after exam

Central Board of Secondary Education conducted CBSE 12th Computer Science Paper on December 21, 2021. Students who appeared for the exam found the paper to be quite balanced and good. Let’s check out some students reaction after exam.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 03:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education conducted CBSE 12th Computer Science Paper on December 21, 2021. The examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres. Students who appeared for the exam found the paper to be quite balanced and good. Let's check out some students reaction after exam.

CBSE Class 12 students in Lucknow found computer science question paper a mixed bag of easy and tricky questions. 

Kshitij Pratap Singh and Parth Singh both students of GD Goenka Public School said that in the question paper - Section A was easy but Section B was tricky. 

Aryan Singh, Aditya Pratap, Yug Pratap from the same school said that there was adequate practice given to students from school. Proper instructions and guidelines were given by the center. All these things made it easier for the students to attempt the paper.

Aishani, Sarthak and Pranjal said Section B took much time as it was based on programming, section A was comparatively easier.

Shubham Khatri stated that paper was well structured according to board standards. It was neither easy or difficult. Overall it was a good paper.

Students of Lucknow Public School found Computer Science Question Paper quite balanced.

Ayushi Awasthi, a class -XII A student of LPS South city said, "Section A and C were direct and easy, Section B questions were tricky."

Arpit Gupta, another LPS student of South City said, "Section B contained tricky questions. Section A and C were easy to attempt."

Analyzing the question paper, their teacher, Gajendra Singh Dhami of LPS South City said, "It was a balanced Question Paper, difficulty level of the Question paper was not too high."

"Some questions were having errors. Section A was having direct Questions,Section B containedtricky questions.Section C questions were  basic type . The format of the question paper wa similar to that of the Sample paper, as released by CBSE," teacher said.

