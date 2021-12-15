CBSE 12th Economics Term 1 2021: Difficulty level medium, check students reaction

Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted CBSE 12th Economics Term 1 2021 paper on December 15, 2021 across the country. The examination was conducted at various exam centers in India. The difficulty level of the paper was medium, according to the students who have appeared for the examination today.

The exam was held from 11 am to 1 pm for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The question paper format was multiple-choice questions . Check out some students review on the Economics paper they have appeared for.

In Lucknow, Class 12 students of GD Goenka Public School said that difficulty level of Economics paper was medium.

According to Ishaan Arora, Class XII C said, "The difficulty level of Question paper was medium. There were few confusing questions". In the words of Sakshi Tiwari, Class XII C, "Overall Question paper was balanced. Medium difficulty level. Question Banks practised in the school helped them a lot".

Jasleen Kaur said that the Question Paper's difficulty level was medium. Overall it went well and she is optimistic of scoring good marks. Gauri Maheshwari, student of Class XII said, "The Paper was good. Students were prepared for higher difficulty level, so accordingly the students found the question paper easy".

For Harshil Agarwal, the paper was good. There were few confusing questions. Practice Tests at school were of great help.

At Lucknow Public School, South city students found the economics question paper to be moderate.

Ayush Pratap Singh, a class XII student of South city said there were few assertion-reason based questions which made confusion rest was moderate. Shreya Pandey, a student of LPS- South City branch said in the entire question paper, question number 3 an 4 were tricky.. However, overall it was easy and got completed in time.

Khushi Srivastava - XII- L.P.S- Southcity said the paper level was easy. Section A was overall easy, Section B was of moderate level wherein some questions were confusing and section C was again an easy one. Overall the paper was moderate but on the easier side, she said.

Kalyan Kumar; academic coordinator of Economics LPS said, "It was a balanced Question Paper, difficulty level of the Question paper was not too high. The language of the Question paper was lucid and clear making it easy for the students to comprehend."

Kumar said, "The question paper was based on NCER. syllabus. Overall, a good Question Paper. The format of the question paper was exactly similar to that of the Sample paper, as released by CBSE.".