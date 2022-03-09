CBSE 12th term 1 result 2022 live: Class 12 result to be declared today?   

CBSE term 1 results are expected to be released by the board any time now. According reports in a section of media, the CBSE term 1 Class 12 results are likely to be released today. Hindustan Times online contacted CBSE officials but was not able to get any confirmed date for the release of CBSE term 1 results. Once the CBSE Class 12 term 1 results are announced students can download it from official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

The Term 1 results can also be checked by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.

Some places where CBSE Term 1 results can be checked: cbseresults.nic.in,

cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Term 1 Results: Steps to check scores

Visit the CBSE result website at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the CBSE term 1 results link

Enter your credentials and submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download it on computer