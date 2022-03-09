CBSE 12th term 1 result 2022 live: Class 12 result to be declared today?
- CBSE 12th term 1 results 2022: The CBSE Class 12 results are expected to be announced anytime soon. Students are waiting for their CBSE term 1 results for a long time.
CBSE term 1 results are expected to be released by the board any time now. According reports in a section of media, the CBSE term 1 Class 12 results are likely to be released today. Hindustan Times online contacted CBSE officials but was not able to get any confirmed date for the release of CBSE term 1 results. Once the CBSE Class 12 term 1 results are announced students can download it from official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
The Term 1 results can also be checked by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.
Some places where CBSE Term 1 results can be checked: cbseresults.nic.in,
cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in
CBSE Term 1 Results: Steps to check scores
Visit the CBSE result website at cbseresults.nic.in
Click on the CBSE term 1 results link
Enter your credentials and submit
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download it on computer
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:11 PM IST
CBSE term 1 result: Where to keep and eye
CBSE term 1 result
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:00 PM IST
CBSE term 1 result excepted to release soon
The CBSE term 1 result, which is expected to be issued soon, will be announced via cbseresults.nic.in.
-
Mar 09, 2022 04:24 PM IST
CBSE term 1 class 10 and class 12 result
Candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 12 result 2022 and CBSE 10th result 2022 using several mobile apps in addition to the official CBSE websites. On the Google Play Store, you can find the apps listed below. Students must register in order to receive the CBSE term 1 board results on their mobile devices.
-
Mar 09, 2022 04:20 PM IST
List of websites to check marks for CBSE 10th and 12th result 2022
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
-
Mar 09, 2022 03:19 PM IST
CBSE class 10 and 12 result yet not declared
CBSE concluded its term 1 board exams in December 2021, and students in classes 12 and 13 have been waiting for their results ever since. Earlier, the board was supposed to announce the results in mid-January and then again in mid-February, but no official date has been set.
-
Mar 09, 2022 03:17 PM IST
CBSE class 12th term 1 exam result
This year around 36 lakhs students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.
-
Mar 09, 2022 01:34 PM IST
CBSE term 1 result to be held from April 26
CBSE Class 10, 12 exams across the country will begin from April 26 onwards. The complete date sheet will be released by the Board in due course of time.
-
Mar 09, 2022 01:33 PM IST
CBSE term 1 result: Check result on UMANG app
CBSE students can check and download their results on UMANG mobile application. The UMANG app can be downloaded through the Google Play app.
-
Mar 09, 2022 01:31 PM IST
CBSE term 1 result to be available on Digilocker
The CBSE Class 10, 12, and Term I results will be released soon and will be available on Digilocker's official website, digilocker.gov.in. The result will be available on a variety of official platforms as well.
-
Mar 09, 2022 10:59 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results: How to check
Once the CBSE class 12 term 1 results are declared, students will be able to check it by visiting cbseresults.nic.in
-
Mar 09, 2022 10:56 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results: Results to be declared today?
According to some media reports, CBSE class 12 term 1 results are likely to be declared today. However, HT has not been able to confirm it from CBSE officials. Officials said that they will inform, once it is confirmed.
-
Mar 09, 2022 10:48 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results: Students waiting for the results
The Central Board of Secondary education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 results anytime soon. Students are anxiously waiting for the results.
