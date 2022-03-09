Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th term 1 result 2022 live: Class 12 result to be declared today?
CBSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary education is expected to declare CBSE Class results at cbseresults.nic.in soon.
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
CBSE term 1 results are expected to be released by the board any time now. According reports in a section of media, the CBSE term 1 Class 12 results are likely to be released today. Hindustan Times online contacted CBSE officials but was not able to get any confirmed date for the release of CBSE term 1 results. Once the CBSE Class 12 term 1 results are announced students can download it from official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

The Term 1 results can also be checked by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.

Some places where CBSE Term 1 results can be checked: cbseresults.nic.in, 

cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in

 

CBSE Term 1 Results: Steps to check scores 

Visit the CBSE result website at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the CBSE term 1 results link

Enter your credentials and submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download it on computer

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:11 PM IST

    CBSE term 1 result: Where to keep and eye

    CBSE term 1 result 

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:00 PM IST

    CBSE term 1 result excepted to release soon

    The CBSE term 1 result, which is expected to be issued soon, will be announced via cbseresults.nic.in.

  • Mar 09, 2022 04:24 PM IST

    CBSE term 1 class 10 and class 12 result

    Candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 12 result 2022 and CBSE 10th result 2022 using several mobile apps in addition to the official CBSE websites. On the Google Play Store, you can find the apps listed below. Students must register in order to receive the CBSE term 1 board results on their mobile devices.

    DigiLocker

    Umang

  • Mar 09, 2022 04:20 PM IST

    List of websites to check marks for CBSE 10th and 12th result 2022

    cbseresults.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

  • Mar 09, 2022 03:19 PM IST

    CBSE class 10 and 12 result yet not declared

    CBSE concluded its term 1 board exams in December 2021, and students in classes 12 and 13 have been waiting for their results ever since. Earlier, the board was supposed to announce the results in mid-January and then again in mid-February, but no official date has been set.

  • Mar 09, 2022 03:17 PM IST

    CBSE class 12th term 1 exam result

    This year around 36 lakhs students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    CBSE term 1 result to be held from April 26

    CBSE Class 10, 12 exams across the country will begin from April 26 onwards. The complete date sheet will be released by the Board in due course of time.

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:33 PM IST

    CBSE term 1 result: Check result on UMANG app

    CBSE students can check and download their results on UMANG mobile application. The UMANG app can be downloaded through the Google Play app.

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:31 PM IST

    CBSE term 1 result to be available on Digilocker

    The CBSE Class 10, 12, and Term I results will be released soon and will be available on Digilocker's official website, digilocker.gov.in. The result will be available on a variety of official platforms as well.

  • Mar 09, 2022 10:59 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 term 1 results: How to check 

    Once the CBSE class 12 term 1 results are declared, students will be able to check it by visiting cbseresults.nic.in

  • Mar 09, 2022 10:56 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 term 1 results: Results to be declared today?

    According to some media reports, CBSE class 12 term 1 results are likely to be declared today. However, HT has not been able to confirm it from CBSE officials. Officials said that they will inform, once it is confirmed.  

  • Mar 09, 2022 10:48 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 term 1 results: Students waiting for the results  

    The Central Board of Secondary education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 results anytime soon. Students are anxiously waiting for the results.

