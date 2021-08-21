CBSE Admit Card 2021 for private, regular candidates released,download link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Admit Card 2021 has been released for private and regular candidates for Class 10, 12 exams. The direct link to download admit card is given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Admit Card 2021 for private, regular candidates. The admit card has been released for both Class 10, 12 exams. Candidates who will be appearing for the compartment cum improvement examinations can download the admit card from the official site of CBSE.

The Class 10, 12 improvement cum compartment exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 25 onwards. The Class 10 exams will get over on September 8 and Class 12 exams will get over on September 15, 2021. The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days for both Class 10 and Class 12.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the CBSE website, using application number, previous year’s roll number or name.

Direct link to download admit card

The examination will be conducted in offline mode and the Board will maintain all the SOPs issued by the state and central government for conduct of offline exams like use of face masks, sanitizers and maintaining social distancing norms throughout the exam time from entry to exit of the candidate and other staffs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
