CBSE Board Exams Live: 10th, 12th exams once a year from 2022-23, says official
CBSE Board Exams: Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the Term 2 examination on April 26, 2022 onwards for Class 10, 12. Candidates who have appeared for Term 1 examination will have to appear for CBSE Term 2 examination. The CBSE Term 2 admit card for Class 10, 12 has been released by the Board on April 14 and candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
CBSE has also released Class 10, 12 Term 2 board exam admit card for private candidates on April 15, 2022. The direct link to download the admit card is available on the official website of CBSE.
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 examinations will begin on April 26, 2022 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. Students who want to appear for CBSE term 2 examinations will have to follow all the COVID19 guidelines strictly during the conduct of examination.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 03:02 PM
CBSE Exams 2022: Class 12 date sheet
CBSE Exams 2022 for Class 12 will begin on April 26, 2022. The exam will commence with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness paper and will end with Psychology paper.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:56 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam Pattern
CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:50 PM
CBSE Exams 2022: COVID19 protocols to be maintained
CBSE Exams 2022 will be conducted in April-May 2022. The examination will be conducted in offline mode. Students, teachers and others will have to follow all the COVID19 protocols that includes social distancing, use of sanitisers and others.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:45 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exams: Class 10 date sheet
CBSE Term 2 exams will begin on April 26, 2022. The Class 10 examination will begin with painting and will end with Information technology paper on May 24, 2022.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:41 PM
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: Exam centre details
The examination centre will be issued afresh in Term 2. Students will appear only from the examination centre allotted to their schools. No exam centre will be changed in Term 2 examination.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:36 PM
CBSE Term 1 Exam: No marksheet was issued
CBSE Term 1 exam was conducted in December- January 2022 and the result for the same was announced on March 2022. No marksheet was issued after declaration of the result. Only one marksheet will be issued after Term 2 examination.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:33 PM
CBSE Exams 2022: Take on CUET
The Union government’s decision to institute a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions in all central universities will not affect the board examination process, said a top Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official, who also stressed there was no plan to do away with the Class 10 and 12 board exams in the near future.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:27 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Final result after Term 2 exams
CBSE Term 2 exam 2022 final result will be declared along with Term 1 results. The result when declared will be available on the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:15 PM
CBSE Exams: Latest Update
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to switch to its previous practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year from the academic year 2022-23 onwards, according to people familiar with the matter.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 02:11 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Admit card released for private candidates
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 01:59 PM
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022: Exam dates
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 examinations will begin on April 26, 2022 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country.
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 01:53 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exams: Admit card released
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 01:46 PM
CBSE Exam: To begin on April 26
