CBSE Board Exams Live: 10th, 12th exams once a year from 2022-23, says official

CBSE Board Exams: Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the Term 2 examination on April 26, 2022 onwards for Class 10, 12. Candidates who have appeared for Term 1 examination will have to appear for CBSE Term 2 examination. The CBSE Term 2 admit card for Class 10, 12 has been released by the Board on April 14 and candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has also released Class 10, 12 Term 2 board exam admit card for private candidates on April 15, 2022. The direct link to download the admit card is available on the official website of CBSE.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 examinations will begin on April 26, 2022 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. Students who want to appear for CBSE term 2 examinations will have to follow all the COVID19 guidelines strictly during the conduct of examination.