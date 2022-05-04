CBSE, CISCE term 2 LIVE: ICSE Geography, CBSE 10th Accountancy papers today
- CBSE, ICSE Board Exam 2022 Latest Updates: CBSE Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy, ICSE Geography papers will be conducted today
CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct term 2 board exams for various minor subjects, including Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy on May 4. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold semester 2 exams for the ICSE Geography H.C.G paper 2 examination on the same day.
CBSE papers will begin at 10:30 am and the ICSE exam will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Students need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the exams. They are required to wear face masks during the exam. They are also required to carry a copy of the admit card, which is required to get entry to the exam hall.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 04 May 2022 07:42 AM
CBSE, ICSE paper timings
CBSE papers will begin at 10:30 am and the ICSE exam will start at 11 am.
Wed, 04 May 2022 07:41 AM
CBSE, ICSE term 2 board exams live
CBSE will conduct board exams for minor subjects, including Book Keeping and Accountancy for Class 10 students on April 4. ICSE Geography paper is also scheduled for Wednesday.