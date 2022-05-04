Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE, CISCE term 2 LIVE: ICSE Geography, CBSE 10th Accountancy papers today
Live

CBSE, CISCE term 2 LIVE: ICSE Geography, CBSE 10th Accountancy papers today

  • CBSE, ICSE Board Exam 2022 Latest Updates: CBSE Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy, ICSE Geography papers will be conducted today
CBSE, CISCE 10th,12th term 2 Live: Latest updates, exam analysis, answer key(HT Photo)
Updated on May 04, 2022 07:42 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct term 2 board exams for various minor subjects, including Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy on May 4. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold semester 2 exams for the ICSE Geography H.C.G paper 2 examination on the same day.

CBSE papers will begin at 10:30 am and the ICSE exam will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Students need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the exams. They are required to wear face masks during the exam. They are also required to carry a copy of the admit card, which is required to get entry to the exam hall.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 04 May 2022 07:42 AM

    CBSE, ICSE paper timings

    CBSE papers will begin at 10:30 am and the ICSE exam will start at 11 am. 

  • Wed, 04 May 2022 07:41 AM

    CBSE, ICSE term 2 board exams live

    CBSE will conduct board exams for minor subjects, including Book Keeping and Accountancy for Class 10 students on April 4. ICSE Geography paper is also scheduled for Wednesday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exam centre
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.