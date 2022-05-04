CBSE, CISCE term 2 LIVE: ICSE Geography, CBSE 10th Accountancy papers today

CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct term 2 board exams for various minor subjects, including Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy on May 4. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold semester 2 exams for the ICSE Geography H.C.G paper 2 examination on the same day.

CBSE papers will begin at 10:30 am and the ICSE exam will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Students need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the exams. They are required to wear face masks during the exam. They are also required to carry a copy of the admit card, which is required to get entry to the exam hall.