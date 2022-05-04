CBSE, CISCE term 2 LIVE: ICSE Geography, CBSE 10th Accountancy papers today
- CBSE, ICSE Board Exam 2022 Latest Updates: CBSE Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy, ICSE Geography papers will be conducted today
CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct term 2 board exams for various minor subjects, including Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy on May 4. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold semester 2 exams for the ICSE Geography H.C.G paper 2 examination on the same day.
CBSE papers will begin at 10:30 am and the ICSE exam will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Students need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the exams. They are required to wear face masks during the exam. They are also required to carry a copy of the admit card, which is required to get entry to the exam hall.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 04, 2022 07:42 AM IST
CBSE, ICSE paper timings
CBSE papers will begin at 10:30 am and the ICSE exam will start at 11 am.
-
May 04, 2022 07:41 AM IST
CBSE, ICSE term 2 board exams live
CBSE will conduct board exams for minor subjects, including Book Keeping and Accountancy for Class 10 students on April 4. ICSE Geography paper is also scheduled for Wednesday.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan board result website, how to check
- RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Once the results are announced, students can visit the RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the result link.
ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022: Geography exam tomorrow, check syllabus here
CBSE Exams 2022: Check Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy syllabus
Maharashtra SSC, HSC results expected by mid-June, details here
- Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: Candidates can check Maharashtra board results using their roll number and mother's name.
ICSE Maths Sem 2 Exams 2022: Paper was balanced, say CISCE Class 10 students
- ICSE Maths exams 2022: The ICSE students found the maths paper balanced and good for scoring. Here is what students said.
CBSE Class 12 term 2 Hindi exam was easy compared to term 1 paper, say students
- CBSE conducted Class 12 Hindi Elective and Core exams on Monday, April 2.
ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exam 2022 Live: ICSE Maths paper gets mixed response
- ISC or Class 12 English paper ended. The Maths paper of ICSE or Class 10 got mixed response from students in Chandigarh. Live updates here.
CBSE Term 2 exam 2022 Live updates: What students said after Hindi paper
- CBSE Term 2 exam 2022 Live: Most of the students who appeared in the Class 12 Hindi exam in Prayagraj found the paper easy. Follow this blog for all latest updates:
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Check Class 10 Home Science, Class 12 Hindi syllabus
- CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample question papers, marking scheme and syllabi of these subjects.
MP Board Result 2022: MPSOS Ruk jana nahi yojana registration begins
ICSE EVS exams 2022: CISCE 10th Students find paper scoring, within syllabus
MP Board toppers 2022: Suchita Pandey, Nancy Dubey top 10th, Pragati Mittal 12th
- MP Board toppers 2022: has topped the MP board Class 10 exams 2022 while … has topped the MPBSE class 12 exams, the results for which were declared today.
mpbse.nic.in MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 out, direct link to check scores
- mpbse.nic.in MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The MP board has announced MPBSE 10th, 12th results today. Here's the steps to check your marks.
MP Board Results 2022: How to check MPBSE 10th results on hindustantimes.com
MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live: Pragati Mittal from Sheopur tops with 98.8%
- MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live Updates: The class 12 results of MP board announced at 1pm today. Follow this story for latest updates regarding the MPBSE inter results.