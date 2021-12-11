CBSE Class 10 English term 1: What students across India said after exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, December 11 conducted the Class 10 term 1 exam for English subjects. Here is what students said after the exam

Lucknow

Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow found Class 10 English question paper to be easy. Kumar Kanishk, a student of Class X said, "The paper was easy, especially the literature and grammar portions. Comprehension was slightly lengthy."

Tanisha Mishra and Priyanshi Singh of Class 10 said, "They were excited and said that they found the paper easy, as a lot of practice had been given at the school level."

Kartik Yadav of Class 10 said, "The questions were easy though some options were confusing and seemed similar". Divyanshu Verma and Madhav Dubey of Class 10 said, "Overall the paper was standard but found the comprehension tricky and time taking".

Question number 13 and 14 were missing though the options were printed. Later the questions were dictated in the classes.

Chandigarh

English, the last of the term one exam for major subjects for class 10 was confusing for many students and although not very difficult, students said that the exam was more difficult and confusing than they had expected.

Outside St Anne's Convent School in Sector 32, students could be seen discussing the difficulty of the paper. Harminder Singh a student here said, "While going through the sample papers we had expected that the literature part of the exam would be more challenging and had focused on it more than the grammatical part.

However, in the exam the difficulty was flipped in favour of the language part. "Another student here, Tanvi Singhasan said, "The questions were a bit challenging at first but I was able to understand them and solve them. The exam wasn't very long and I was able to solve it in time."

Pune

Aditi Jog, CBSE class 10 student from Pune said that the English paper was very difficult.

"The English paper was lengthy and difficult. I needed one and half hour to finish the paper. The comprehension part of the paper was very difficult. The language used in the questions was difficult. And in some questions, the choices given were very similar so a lot of studnents were confused. There were no direct questions which made the paper difficult," said Jog