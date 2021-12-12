CBSE class 12 accountancy exam: Check official sample paper, marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 12 accountancy paper on December 13. Accountancy is one of the major subjects of class 12. The subject code is 055. The exam will be held from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

This year CBSE is holding board exams in two terms. The term 1 exam for class 10 is over and for class 12 it will be held till December 22.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and students will be given 20 minutes of reading time.

The question paper would comprise three parts and 69 questions in total.

Part 1 of the CBSE class 12 accountancy question paper will be compulsory for all. The part 2 will be Analysis of Financial Statement and Part 3 will be Computerized Accounting. specific instructions related to each part and subdivisions (section) will be given clearly before the questions. Candidates should read them thoroughly and attempt accordingly.

There will be internal choices in each section.

Candidates should go through the official sample paper and the marking scheme to understand the exam pattern in a proper way.

CBSE class 12 accountancy sample paper

CBSE class 12 accountancy marking scheme

