Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE class 12 accountancy exam: Check official sample paper, marking scheme
board exams

CBSE class 12 accountancy exam: Check official sample paper, marking scheme

  • CBSE will conduct class 12 accountancy paper on December 13. The subject code is 055. The exam will be held from 11.30 am to 1 pm.
CBSE class 12 accountancy exam: Check official sample paper, marking scheme
CBSE class 12 accountancy exam: Check official sample paper, marking scheme
Published on Dec 12, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 12 accountancy paper on December 13. Accountancy is one of the major subjects of class 12. The subject code is 055. The exam will be held from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

This year CBSE is holding board exams in two terms. The term 1 exam for class 10 is over and for class 12 it will be held till December 22. 

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and students will be given 20 minutes of reading time.

The question paper would comprise three parts and 69 questions in total.

Part 1 of the CBSE class 12 accountancy question paper will be compulsory for all. The part 2 will be Analysis of Financial Statement and Part 3 will be Computerized Accounting. specific instructions related to each part and subdivisions (section) will be given clearly before the questions. Candidates should read them thoroughly and attempt accordingly.

There will be internal choices in each section.

Candidates should go through the official sample paper and the marking scheme to understand the exam pattern in a proper way.

CBSE class 12 accountancy sample paper

CBSE class 12 accountancy marking scheme

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out