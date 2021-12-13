Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 accountancy term 1: What students said after the exam
CBSE Class 12 accountancy term 1: What students said after the exam

  • CBSE Class 12 accountancy term 1: Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said that the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question paper was bit confusing as  there were no clear instructions for examinees as how many  questions they were supposed to attempt.
CBSE Class 12 accountancy term 1: Students at GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, discuss accountancy paper after the exam.(HT Photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 03:04 PM IST
"The instruction page was not there. Later it was announced in the exam hall that students were required to attempt 40 questions and each question carrying one mark," students said adding hence for the first 15 minutes of the exam, most students were in dilemma as what to do.

However, the question paper was easy but lengthy. Ishaan Arora and Ronit Wadhwa, a Class 12 C student at GD Goenka Public School, found the paper easy and comprehensive. 

Pankhuri Goel and Shreya Chandel, students of GD Goenka, said that class discussions and adequate practice was given for the subjects which helped a lot in solving the questions quickly. Paper was relatively easy, they said.

According to Harshil Agarwal, Shreyansh Agarwal, Priyanshi Praveen and Jasleen Kaur, though the paper was comparatively easier but calculations took time.

Shreya Pandey, a class 12 student of Lucknow Public School, South city branch said the question paper was average and that they could complete it on time. "Easier than sample papers," said Pragati Jaiswal, another class 12 girl of LPS- South city.

Mahi Upadhyay and Mauli Upadhyay said paper was easy. "More theory than numerical. We were able to complete it on time," they said. Utkarsh Singh Thakur of LPS- Southcity said that  paper was average. Calculations completed on time.

Academic coordinator of  Accountancy at LPS, Manish Kriplani said, "The level of the question paper was moderate.

The options of the objective paper were designed to test the understanding and logical interpretation skills of the students."

"The format of the question paper was not similar to the Sample paper released by CBSE earlier. It was a moderate paper, but doubtful in few questions," he said. 

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow)

