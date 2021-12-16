Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) term 1: What students across India said after exam
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) term 1: What students across India said after exam

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) term 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Hindi (core) examination today.
CBSE Class 12 students discussing question paper.(HT File)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) term 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, December 16 conducted the Class 12 Hindi (core) examination. Here's what students said after the exam:

Lucknow

In Lucknow, students of Lucknow Public School, South City found difficulty level little bit high in the Hindi (core) question paper. Ayush Pratap Singh, a class 12 student of LPS said difficulty level of unseen passage of poetry portion was little bit high. Literature portion was tricky. Overall the paper was moderate.

Ose Swaraj of LPS- Southcity said in literature section some questions were confusing as the option were very similar. Overall the paper was moderate.

Sameeksha Sood of class 12 of LPS South City said, "The literature portion was tricky. Overall paper was good."

Priya Shukla, HIndi teacher at LPS Southcity said it was a balanced Question Paper. In few questions, options were so close, therefore slight confusion was there in answering.

RELATED STORIES

Question No. 49 was out of term 1 syllabus. Overall, a good Question Paper. The format of the question paper was exactly similar to that of the Sample paper, as released by CBSE. 

Chandigarh

The Hindi exam for class 12 cbse students was conducted smoothly in Chandigarh. Students said that due to a new rule by CBSE that printing will only be allowed when the last student has entered, students at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 46 got delayed by about half an hour when finishing the paper and were able to come out only by 1:30 pm.

Most students here said that the exam was easy. Harshpreet Kaur said that the exam was balanced and all kinds of questions were asked while Krishna Verma said he was able to finish it in time. Aryan Kuhar here however said that one of the questions, question number 49 was from one of the chapters not included in the syllabus. "The question was optional so I chose to leave it. The reading comprehension part was also a bit more difficult than I expected," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP