CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) term 1: What students across India said after exam

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) term 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, December 16 conducted the Class 12 Hindi (core) examination. Here's what students said after the exam:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucknow

In Lucknow, students of Lucknow Public School, South City found difficulty level little bit high in the Hindi (core) question paper. Ayush Pratap Singh, a class 12 student of LPS said difficulty level of unseen passage of poetry portion was little bit high. Literature portion was tricky. Overall the paper was moderate.

Ose Swaraj of LPS- Southcity said in literature section some questions were confusing as the option were very similar. Overall the paper was moderate.

Sameeksha Sood of class 12 of LPS South City said, "The literature portion was tricky. Overall paper was good."

Priya Shukla, HIndi teacher at LPS Southcity said it was a balanced Question Paper. In few questions, options were so close, therefore slight confusion was there in answering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Question No. 49 was out of term 1 syllabus. Overall, a good Question Paper. The format of the question paper was exactly similar to that of the Sample paper, as released by CBSE.

Chandigarh

The Hindi exam for class 12 cbse students was conducted smoothly in Chandigarh. Students said that due to a new rule by CBSE that printing will only be allowed when the last student has entered, students at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 46 got delayed by about half an hour when finishing the paper and were able to come out only by 1:30 pm.

Most students here said that the exam was easy. Harshpreet Kaur said that the exam was balanced and all kinds of questions were asked while Krishna Verma said he was able to finish it in time. Aryan Kuhar here however said that one of the questions, question number 49 was from one of the chapters not included in the syllabus. "The question was optional so I chose to leave it. The reading comprehension part was also a bit more difficult than I expected," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}