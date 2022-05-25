Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE, ISC Term 2 2022 Live: CBSE 12th Home Science, ISC Sociology exams today
Live

CBSE, ISC Term 2 2022 Live: CBSE 12th Home Science, ISC Sociology exams today

  CBSE Class 12, ISC Term 2 Live: CBSE is holding term 2 exam for Class 12 Home Science and CISCE is holding semester 2 exam for ISC Sociology on May 25.
CBSE Class 12 Home Science, ISC Sociology exam updates(HT Photo)
Updated on May 25, 2022 08:01 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE 12th Home Science, ISC Sociology LIVE: The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding semester 2 examination for Class 12 Home Science paper on May 25, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. 

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is going to hold semester 2 examination for ISC Sociology from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 term 2 and ICSE semester 2 exams are over. 

For live updates on CBSE Class 12 Home Science and ISC Sociology, students' reaction, etc. follow this blog. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 25 May 2022 08:01 AM

    ISC Sociology semester 2 exam today

    CISCE will hold ISC semester 2 Sociology exam on May 25 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. 

  • Wed, 25 May 2022 07:56 AM

    CBSE Class 12 Home Science term 2 exam today

    CBSE Class 12 Home Science term 2 exam is scheduled for May 25. The exam begins at 10:30 am and ends at 12:30 am. 

