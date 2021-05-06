CBSE Class 12 maths: Tips to prepare for mathematics board exams

There are many doubts in the minds of students regarding last-minute preparation for CBSE mathematics exams. As a core subject, mathematics requires a thorough knowledge of theories and correct application of formulae through stepwise logical approaches. Many students find the subject daunting. However, with a proper knowledge of the underlying theories and regular practice, any student can excel in mathematics. This being a pandemic year, students need to put in some extra effort to score well in the examinations as they have got more time to prepare.

Here are some tips to help students come out of ‘Math phobia’, prepare well for the exam, and excel in the subject.

Exam preparation tips:

a) Know the new pattern of Maths Board Examination Paper 2020–2021

Every student must have a complete understanding of the Maths paper pattern. As per the latest Sample Paper provided by CBSE on www.cbse.nic.in, the paper will comprise of 38 questions divided into two parts: A and B. Part A comprises of sections I and II and Part B comprises of sections III, IV and V.

CBSE Class 12 math paper pattern

Remember that you will not get an overall choice (except in case studies – question 17 and 18). But an internal choice has been given in 3 questions of Section III, 2 questions of section IV and 3 questions of Section V. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions.

b) Go through the Syllabus

A good preparation strategy can be very helpful to ace the mathematics exam. Students must not only be aware of the examination pattern, but also know the revised syllabus provided by CBSE. Students must cover all the relevant topics and concepts by making a proper study plan. To score well, it is very important to study the complete NCERT book. The whole examination paper revolves around the concepts given in the NCERT book.

c) Go through the latest Sample Paper provided by CBSE for 2020-2021 Mathematics exam

CBSE publishes sample papers for every academic year. Students need to be careful this time as the examination pattern has been changed by CBSE this year. The Mathematics Sample Paper is available on www.cbse.nic.in and needs to be practised thoroughly.

d) Prepare hand–written notes

Mastering mathematics needs one to learn and remember the formulae, theories and concepts by heart. Not only are the concepts of class XII important, but the formulae of previous classes are equally relevant to cracking a math exam. Make separate hand-written notes on formulae, theories and methods for last-minute revision.

e) Make your own personalized time table

Give time to all subjects in your daily time table, just like a balanced diet. Studying one subject for too long becomes monotonous and boring. Hence mix and match different subjects. Solve different types of questions stepwise daily. Mathematics is not all about getting the answers. One must focus on steps as well to score full marks.

f) Clear all doubts

Make a note of your mathematical doubts and difficult concepts. Maths is an interesting subject as long as you can solve questions efficiently, but it can seem intractable if you get stuck and begin to lose interest. The trick is to practise all types of questions to clear the concepts. Self-evaluation is very helpful in finding the weak points to improve your score.

g) Take a break between study sessions:

It is very important to take a break after every 2 or 3 hours. Avoid watching television or playing video games on mobiles or on computers. Doing so will further strain your eyes. Instead, play some outdoor or indoor games that would refresh your mind and body. Do not give up your games, dancing or singing. These activities help you to concentrate better on your subject.

h) Practise, Practise and Practise

As you approach the Board Examinations, increase the frequency of solving mock tests, sample papers and previous years’ question papers. Make sure to solve at least one full-length question paper a day within the given time of 3 hours. It will help you increase your speed, make you familiar with the types of questions asked in the exam and offer you good insights into the important topics for the exam and your own preparation level. When you solve a test paper, remember not to skip the details of the answers. Write headings in your answers and underline key words. Also check the answer sheets of the subject toppers. This will help you to understand the correct way of attempting the questions and writing the answers.

Remember that Maths is all about practice. The more you practise, the better you understand the related concepts and the application of formulae, and the better you will get to score.

(Author Sanjay Raghav is PGT-Mathematics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad. Views expressed here are personal.)

There are many doubts in the minds of students regarding last-minute preparation for CBSE mathematics exams. As a core subject, mathematics requires a thorough knowledge of theories and correct application of formulae through stepwise logical approaches. Many students find the subject daunting. However, with a proper knowledge of the underlying theories and regular practice, any student can excel in mathematics. This being a pandemic year, students need to put in some extra effort to score well in the examinations as they have got more time to prepare. Here are some tips to help students come out of ‘Math phobia’, prepare well for the exam, and excel in the subject. Exam preparation tips: a) Know the new pattern of Maths Board Examination Paper 2020–2021 Every student must have a complete understanding of the Maths paper pattern. As per the latest Sample Paper provided by CBSE on www.cbse.nic.in, the paper will comprise of 38 questions divided into two parts: A and B. Part A comprises of sections I and II and Part B comprises of sections III, IV and V. CBSE Class 12 math paper pattern MORE FROM THIS SECTION CBSE 10th results 2021: Delhi govt seeks more time from CBSE to compile results Delhi govt asks CBSE to review class 10 results timeline Karnataka PUC II exam postponed, first PUC students promoted without exams Assam Class 10 Exam 2021: SEBA HSLC exam postponed due to surge in COVID19 cases Remember that you will not get an overall choice (except in case studies – question 17 and 18). But an internal choice has been given in 3 questions of Section III, 2 questions of section IV and 3 questions of Section V. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions. b) Go through the Syllabus A good preparation strategy can be very helpful to ace the mathematics exam. Students must not only be aware of the examination pattern, but also know the revised syllabus provided by CBSE. Students must cover all the relevant topics and concepts by making a proper study plan. To score well, it is very important to study the complete NCERT book. The whole examination paper revolves around the concepts given in the NCERT book. c) Go through the latest Sample Paper provided by CBSE for 2020-2021 Mathematics exam CBSE publishes sample papers for every academic year. Students need to be careful this time as the examination pattern has been changed by CBSE this year. The Mathematics Sample Paper is available on www.cbse.nic.in and needs to be practised thoroughly. d) Prepare hand–written notes Mastering mathematics needs one to learn and remember the formulae, theories and concepts by heart. Not only are the concepts of class XII important, but the formulae of previous classes are equally relevant to cracking a math exam. Make separate hand-written notes on formulae, theories and methods for last-minute revision. e) Make your own personalized time table Give time to all subjects in your daily time table, just like a balanced diet. Studying one subject for too long becomes monotonous and boring. Hence mix and match different subjects. Solve different types of questions stepwise daily. Mathematics is not all about getting the answers. One must focus on steps as well to score full marks. f) Clear all doubts Make a note of your mathematical doubts and difficult concepts. Maths is an interesting subject as long as you can solve questions efficiently, but it can seem intractable if you get stuck and begin to lose interest. The trick is to practise all types of questions to clear the concepts. Self-evaluation is very helpful in finding the weak points to improve your score. g) Take a break between study sessions: It is very important to take a break after every 2 or 3 hours. Avoid watching television or playing video games on mobiles or on computers. Doing so will further strain your eyes. Instead, play some outdoor or indoor games that would refresh your mind and body. Do not give up your games, dancing or singing. These activities help you to concentrate better on your subject. h) Practise, Practise and Practise As you approach the Board Examinations, increase the frequency of solving mock tests, sample papers and previous years’ question papers. Make sure to solve at least one full-length question paper a day within the given time of 3 hours. It will help you increase your speed, make you familiar with the types of questions asked in the exam and offer you good insights into the important topics for the exam and your own preparation level. When you solve a test paper, remember not to skip the details of the answers. Write headings in your answers and underline key words. Also check the answer sheets of the subject toppers. This will help you to understand the correct way of attempting the questions and writing the answers. Remember that Maths is all about practice. The more you practise, the better you understand the related concepts and the application of formulae, and the better you will get to score. (Author Sanjay Raghav is PGT-Mathematics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad. Views expressed here are personal.)