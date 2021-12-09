CBSE class 12 physics exam: Check sample paper, marking scheme

CBSE class 12 students will appear for the Physics term 1 paper on December 10. The code of this paper is 042 and the exam will be held in a single shift from 11.30 am to 1 pm. To make it convenient for students and help them get acquainted with the exam pattern, the CBSE has released the sample question paper and marking scheme of the Physics paper.

CBSE class 12 physics sample paper

CBSE class 12 physics marking scheme

Students who will appear for the CBSE class 12 physics exam tomorrow should go through the official sample paper and marking scheme.

CBSE class 12 exam is being in OMR mode.

The CBSE class 12 physics question paper will comprise three sections: section A with 25 questions where students will be required to attempt any 20 questions; section B and Section C with 24 questions and 6 questions, respectively. In section B students will have to attempt any 20 questions and in section C any 5 questions have to be attempted.

There will be no negative marking and all questions will carry equal marks.

The exam will have a total of 35 marks and candidates will be given 90 minutes time duration to attempt the paper.

From December 7 onwards, CBSE has asked schools to ensure that students use block letters to mark responses in the OMR sheet. This decision has been taken to avoid confusion between small letters, the Board has said in a communique released on Monday.

