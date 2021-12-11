CBSE Class 12 Psychology term 1: What students said after the exam

CBSE Class 12 Psychology term 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, December 11 conducted the Class 12 term 1 exam for Psychology subject. Here is what students said after the exam.

Lucknow

In Lucknow, CBSE Class 12 students found Psychology question paper not very difficult. "The paper was a little confusing but due to proper guidance, I was able to differentiate and was able to answer majorly every question correctly," said Vanshika Rai, a student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow.

Shubh Pandey, a student of the same school said, "Paper was standard and conceptual in nature." Vaishali Lalwani, a Class 12 student said, "Paper was easy and I could easily attempt all the questions in the given time span."

Manvendra, Class 12 C student, said, "The practice sets done in the class helped a lot in attempting the questions as most of the questions were already discussed in the class." Sonakshi Gupta, student of Class 12A said, "The paper was average in difficulty level and mostly from the NCERT syllabus."

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow.)