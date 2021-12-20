CBSE class 12 term 1 history: Reactions from students, teachers

CBSE term 1 class 12 history exam was held today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the exam for all students who had opted for history subject at centres across the country. The duration of the exam was for 90 minutes and the paper was held from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

In Lucknow, CBSE Class 12 students found the difficulty level of history paper to be moderate.

Ayush Pratap Singh, class 12 student of Lucknow Public School, South City said, "the paper was moderate but few options were similar and confusing."

Samiksha Sood of class 12 said, "while the paper was good, section B was a little bit tough and section A, C and D was moderate and scoring."

AK Singh, History teacher, LPS South City said, "It was a very balanced question Paper, the difficulty level of the question paper was not too high. The question paper was totally based on the NCERT syllabus."

"In SET - 4 in question no 40 little bit confusion was there regarding the option i.e the option c. The format of the question paper was exactly similar to that of the sample paper, as released by CBSE. Overall it was a good question paper," the teacher added.

GD Goenka Public School students found class 12 board examination of History subject quite straightforward. Overall, the paper was easy, they said and most of them are confident of scoring good marks.

Shagun Tiwari, a student said, "the History paper was very good and quite straightforward. I am confident of getting full marks." Vedant Singh, a student said, "I was nervous before the paper but was quite relieved on seeing the paper I am satisfied with my performance and hope to score well. Map work was also very easy "

Shailja Chauhan said she did well and is expecting to score above 90%. According to her only 5-6 questions were difficult. Most of the questions were from the syllabus. No tricky questions were asked.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Debnath, student of Auxilium Girls HS School, Tripura said, " My paper was fine and I expect to score more than 35 out of 40. The question paper was good except few questions from the Section appeared to be tricky to me. I just want to give a message to my juniors that they need not be afraid of the subject as History is nothing but to know the facts in the form of a story. If one can do this, he or she will not find difficulty with the subject. "

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick from Lucknow, Priyanka Deb Barman from Agartala)