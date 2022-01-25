CBSE Class 12 term 1 result date: Board warns against fake notice in circulation

A fake notice regarding CBSE Class 12 Term-I results is circulating on social media. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday shared the photograph of the fake notice on Twitter to warn the students and concerned authorities.

The fake notice about the CBSE Results 2022 is in form of a Circular, dated January 22, 2022. The fake notice says that the Class 12 exam results will be released latest by January 25, 2022. The notice also mentioned the procedure of obtaining the Class 12 examination results 2022 and even thanks the examination centres.

It is important to note that the Board has not released any such notice on its result website http://cbseresults.nic.in/, main website https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html, or the academic website https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. The last public notice released by CBSE on its website is a circular regarding the live streaming of Republic Day. The circular is dated January 21, 2022.

CBSE had released a public advisory on January 03, 2022, regarding the circulation of misleading information on few social media and online news platforms. The misleading information was regarding major examination changes in Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. The Board had advised the public to follow the official website only.

Students and concerned parents are requested to keep checking the official website of CBSE for authentic information related to CBSE Class10 and 12 Term-I results.