Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE gives chance to 2020 main exam students who could not clear compartment
board exams

CBSE gives chance to 2020 main exam students who could not clear compartment

“This decision has been taken as a special one-time measure for session 2021-2022 only considering the special circumstances,” the CBSE said on Wednesday through a notification on its website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE gives chance to 2020 main exam students who could not clear compartment
Published on Dec 09, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the eligibility condition for private candidates to appear for compartment exams along with term 2 board exams. As per the relaxations, which the board says has been offered for 2021-2022 session only, candidates who appeared in the main 2020 under full subject category and were placed in compartment but could not clear the compartment exam in subsequent chances can also appear for compartment exams.

“This decision has been taken as a special one-time measure for session 2021-2022 only considering the special circumstances,” the Board said on Wednesday through a notification on its website, cbse.gov.in.

In addition to this, candidates who have been placed in compartment in main 2021 exam and candidates who have been placed in compartment in August/ September 2021 are also eligible to register as private candidates for compartment examination which will be conducted with term 2 board exams for both classes 10 and 12.

This year, CBSE is conducting class 10 and class 12 board exams in two terms. The term 1 board exam is currently being held nationwide. The term 2 exam will be held in March-April. The conduct of the term 2 exam is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and government guidelines issued accordingly, the CBSE has said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP