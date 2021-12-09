CBSE gives chance to 2020 main exam students who could not clear compartment

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the eligibility condition for private candidates to appear for compartment exams along with term 2 board exams. As per the relaxations, which the board says has been offered for 2021-2022 session only, candidates who appeared in the main 2020 under full subject category and were placed in compartment but could not clear the compartment exam in subsequent chances can also appear for compartment exams.

“This decision has been taken as a special one-time measure for session 2021-2022 only considering the special circumstances,” the Board said on Wednesday through a notification on its website, cbse.gov.in.

In addition to this, candidates who have been placed in compartment in main 2021 exam and candidates who have been placed in compartment in August/ September 2021 are also eligible to register as private candidates for compartment examination which will be conducted with term 2 board exams for both classes 10 and 12.

This year, CBSE is conducting class 10 and class 12 board exams in two terms. The term 1 board exam is currently being held nationwide. The term 2 exam will be held in March-April. The conduct of the term 2 exam is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and government guidelines issued accordingly, the CBSE has said.

