CBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th results date awaited, updates here

CBSE Result 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Result 2024 dates likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th, 12th board examination can check the date details on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Last week, CBSE updated the Class 10, 12 board results will likely be announced after May 20, 2024. However, the Board has not shared the exact date and time of release of the CBSE Board results 2024. ...Read More

Once announced, candidates can check CBSE board results on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results may also be available on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.

This year, CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates have registered themselves for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.