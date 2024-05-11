CBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th results date awaited, updates here
The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Result 2024 dates likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th, 12th board examination can check the date details on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Last week, CBSE updated the Class 10, 12 board results will likely be announced after May 20, 2024. However, the Board has not shared the exact date and time of release of the CBSE Board results 2024.
Once announced, candidates can check CBSE board results on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results may also be available on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.
This year, CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates have registered themselves for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
Results also on DigiLocker
Students will also be able to check their results on digilocker.gov.in.
Pass percentage of 12th board exams last year
An overall pass percentage of 87.33% was registered in CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2023.
How was the Class 10th performance last year?
In 2023, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.12%.
Details required to check marks online
Official websites list
cbse.gov.in
results.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
umang.gov.in.
Additional websites to check 10th, 12th scores
Login details needed
Know about Digilocker access code
The CBSE has been opening DigiLocker accounts for board exam candidates. Six-digit access codes are required to activate the accounts. Students should contact their schools to get their codes.
How to check marksheets of 10th, 12th ?
Follow the steps to check marksheets
Open the board's official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
Go to the results page.
Open the Class 10 or 12 result link, as needed.
Provide your school number, admit card ID and roll number.
Check the CBSE Class 10 or 12 result.
When was Class 10th and 12th exam conducted?
What are the login details needed to check results
Where to check 10th, 12th scores
What we know about expected date of Class 10, 12 results ?
Date and time awaited
The Class 10, 12 results date and time is awaited. The Board is expected to announce the results exact date and time likely soon.