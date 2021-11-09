Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE term 1 board exam roll number: Know how to check online
board exams

CBSE term 1 board exam roll number: Know how to check online

Students can check CBSE roll number finder portal for term 1 board exam roll number.
CBSE term 1 board exam roll number: Know how to check online
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The CBSE term 1 board exam roll number is expected today. While the board has not announced the exact time of releasing the roll numbers, students who will appear for the term 1 board exams will be able to check their roll numbers on the official website only as and when it is released.

CBSE roll number finder 

CBSE roll number: Know how to download

  • Go to CBSE roll number finder portal
  • Click on the respective class
  • Enter the details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the roll number

CBSE had introduced the roll number finder portal last year to let students download their board exam roll numbers with ease without having to go to schools. Schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and board exams could not be held. However, the results of the students which were calculated through alternative assessment method, had to checked using roll numbers. For this purpose, the CBSE roll number finder portal was launched.

In order to check the CBSE board exam roll number, candidates have to enter their name, father name, mother name and date of birth.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE allows students to change exam city, country for term 1 board exam

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 roll numbers of candidates to release today 

OMR-based CBSE term 1 board exam begins on November 16

CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam: 10 points for students
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP