CBSE term 1 board exam roll number: Know how to check online

The CBSE term 1 board exam roll number is expected today. While the board has not announced the exact time of releasing the roll numbers, students who will appear for the term 1 board exams will be able to check their roll numbers on the official website only as and when it is released.

CBSE roll number finder

CBSE roll number: Know how to download

Go to CBSE roll number finder portal

Click on the respective class

Enter the details

Submit the details

Download the roll number

CBSE had introduced the roll number finder portal last year to let students download their board exam roll numbers with ease without having to go to schools. Schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and board exams could not be held. However, the results of the students which were calculated through alternative assessment method, had to checked using roll numbers. For this purpose, the CBSE roll number finder portal was launched.

In order to check the CBSE board exam roll number, candidates have to enter their name, father name, mother name and date of birth.