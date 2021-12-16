CBSE term 1: Board issues directions for remaining Class 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released a notification, containing directions to the Centre Superintendents for the remaining class 12 Board examinations. Apart from informing about its decision for the remaining exams, the board, through this notification, has also asked for strict compliance of its directions by the Centre Superintendents, during the remaining class 12 exams from December 16 to December 30.

Here is what board has said through this notification:

1. The affiliated schools will receive password mails first from the Board. The operational code will be sent to the schools by CBSE at 10.45am.

2. The Superintendents must ensure that all appearing students enter the exam halls latest by 10:45am, which is the last entry time.

3. Students reaching late to the exam centre should be frisked properly.

4. Schools should ensure question papers are printed within the stipulated period and make printing arrangements for the same.

5. In case of a delay in the start of examination, students should be provided additional time equal to the lost time.

6. The practice of evaluating papers in examination centres on the same day will stop from December 16, 2021.

7. Centre Superintendents will pack and seal all OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination, in the presence of an Observer

8. The Centre Superintendent and Observer will sign the sealed parcel and mention the time of packing too. Once the OMRs are packed and sealed, they will be dispatched to the concerned regional office.

9. The receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice

The Centre Superintendents will be responsible for conducting the examinations smoothly and fairly. CBSE will take action against the Superintendent and the school as per affiliation and Board Examination Bye-laws, in case of any deviation from safety and security of the examinations.