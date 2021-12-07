Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE term 1: Board issues instruction regarding putting responses on OMR sheets

The CBSE has asked school heads to ensure that students write the responses in the OMR sheets in block letters.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

From today, the CBSE has asked school heads to ensure that students write the responses in the OMR sheets in block letters. This decision has been taken to avoid confusion between small letters, the Board has said in a communique released on Monday.

“It has been observed that during evaluation, sometimes evaluators are not able to clearly differentiate between small letters. This is taking more time in evaluation of OMR,” the CBSE has told school heads.

“It is therefore directed that the examinations to be conducted from December 7 to till the end, in the OMR options will be marked by the candidates in capital A, B, C and D as per the correct response,” it has added in the official communication.

Centre superintendents have been asked to ensure that this decision is followed in all exam papers and at all centres. Assistant superintendents, invigilators and observers have been asked to check if the students are marking the answers in the correct format.

