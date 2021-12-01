Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE term 1 exams: Board issues notice on printing of question paper by schools

CBSE is currently conducting term 1 board exams for class 10 and 12.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday asked schools to print question papers in English or Hindi as per the demand and requirement of the students. In a letter addressed to the school heads and centre superintendents, the board has asked to prioritize this order.

“It has come to the notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. This is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE,” the Board has said.

“It is desired that only the English version of question paper is to be printed first and supplied to the students. Hindi version question paper is printed only if any candidate is in need of Hindi version of the question paper. Same way, where Hindi medium has been adopted by the candidates, the examination centres should first print the Hindi version of the question paper and provide the same to the students. English version question paper should be printed only if it required by any student,” the Board has instructed schools. 

