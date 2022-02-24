Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE term 1 result 2022 awaited at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check score
CBSE term 1 result 2022 awaited at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check score

  • Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE term 1 result anytime.
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE term 1 result anytime. However, there is no official update when the CBSE will declare the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 results. Candidates can download the CBSE term 1 result on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites stated above, the Term 1 result for Class 10, and12, can be checked by SMS and on a various official apps such as Digilocker and Umang.

Candidates can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 on the following website:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Term 1 Results: How to check

Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your credentials

Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

Topics
cbse board exam result
