CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: How, where to check Class 10, 12 results
Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 in due course of time. The Class 10, 12 result date and time has not been officially announced by the Board yet. The result for both the classes when released will be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.
Apart from the official website, CBSE Board results can be checked on the CBSE result website on cbseresults.nic.in. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check the result will be available below soon after the declaration.
CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 04:05 PM
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021: How to download result via Digilocker
Visit the digilocker.gov.in website.
Enter your registered mobile number on login page.
Click on CBSE Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker.
Select “Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 mark sheet” or “Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 mark sheet”.
Enter year, name, and roll number.
CBSE term 1 mark sheet will be shown.
Download the mark sheet and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:56 PM
CBSE Term 2 Sample papers: Where to download
CBSE Term 2 sample papers have been released by the Board in January 2022. The Class 10, 12 sample papers is available on the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students appearing for the exams can download it from the official website.
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:46 PM
How to check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results
Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on the link for senior secondary (Class 12) result.
Enter roll number and school number.
Submit and download CBSE Class 12 result.
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:35 PM
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 results: Credentials required
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:26 PM
CBSE Results 2021: To be available on Digilocker
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term I result will be declared soon and will be available on the official website of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in. The result will also be available on various other official platforms.
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:21 PM
CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers: Download link here
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:16 PM
CBSE Term 1 results 2021: List of websites
List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 results:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:11 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates: Class 10, 12 exam begins April 26
CBSE Term 2 Exam dates have been released by CBSE two days back. The Class 10, 12 exams across the country will begin from April 26 onwards. The complete date sheet will be released by the Board in due course of time.
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:06 PM
CBSE Results: Where to check Class 10, 12 result
CBSE Results for Class 10, 12 can be checked on official websites, on mobile applications and also via SMS. The official websites to check results are - cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The mobile applications are UMANG and Digilocker.
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 03:01 PM
CBSE Term 1 Result: Expected soon
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 02:56 PM
CBSE Result 2021 Date and time: Not confirmed yet
CBSE Result 2021 date and time have not been confirmed yet. The Board has not released any official update regarding the release date and time. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website for latest updates.