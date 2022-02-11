CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: How, where to check Class 10, 12 results

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 in due course of time. The Class 10, 12 result date and time has not been officially announced by the Board yet. The result for both the classes when released will be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, CBSE Board results can be checked on the CBSE result website on cbseresults.nic.in. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check the result will be available below soon after the declaration.

CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.