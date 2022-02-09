Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 to be held offline from April 26
board exams

CBSE term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 to be held offline from April 26

CBSE term 2 exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary education will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination 2022 in offline mode from April 26, 2022.
In a notification issued on Wednesday, the board said that the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations will be released soon on the official website of board at cbse.nic.in.(cbse.nic.in)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

CBSE term 2 exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary education will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination in offline mode from April 26, 2022. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the board further said that the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations will be released soon on the official website of board at cbse.nic.in.

The board also informed that the pattern of question paper for the term 2 examinations will be the same as the sample question papers hosted on the board's website.

The notification issued by CBSE further said that the students will appear in the examination from allotted examination Centres as done during preceding years.

The board has taken this decision of conduction term 2 exams offline after considering the Covid-19 situation in the country and discussions with various stake holders.

The board has also asked all concerned to believe on messages information spreading on social media only after verifying the facts available on boards website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP