CBSE term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 to be held offline from April 26

CBSE term 2 exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary education will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination in offline mode from April 26, 2022. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the board further said that the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations will be released soon on the official website of board at cbse.nic.in.

The board also informed that the pattern of question paper for the term 2 examinations will be the same as the sample question papers hosted on the board's website.

The notification issued by CBSE further said that the students will appear in the examination from allotted examination Centres as done during preceding years.

The board has taken this decision of conduction term 2 exams offline after considering the Covid-19 situation in the country and discussions with various stake holders.

The board has also asked all concerned to believe on messages information spreading on social media only after verifying the facts available on boards website.