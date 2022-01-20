CBSE Term I Results 2022: Know Class 10, 12 result declaration process

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 is awaited. The result when released by the Central Board of Secondary Education will be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. The result for Class 10, 12 will also be available after declaration on the official site of CBSE results on cbseresults.nic.in.

The Board has decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. As per the official notice released by the Board on October 14, the Board has stated that after conduct of Term I exam, result in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in PASS, Compartment or Essential repeat category after Term I exams.

The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

The Term II exam dates have not been released by the Board yet, but CBSE has released CBSE Term II Exam 2022 sample papers. The sample question papers have been released for both Class 10 and Class 12. The papers can be downloaded through the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.