CBSE to start registration of students for classes IX, X from Dec 15

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that the registration of students for classes IX and X for session 2021-22 will commence from December 15.

The Board said the registration link will be made available on the CBSE website and the affiliated schools can register their students for classes IXth and Xth online at the portal.

CBSE made it clear that only those students whose names are submitted through the online process of registration will be allowed to appear in class X and XII board exams in 2022-23.

CBSE said that affiliated schools are required to register themselves prior to proceeding for online submission.

"Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them," reads the CBSE statement.

The newly affiliated schools are required to contact the concerned regional office for obtaining school code and password, in the case of not receiving the password.

"New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully. No schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards," CBSE statement mentions.

The board advised schools to upload correct data, as no window for correction will be made available from this year.

The detailed guidelines for the application process are available on the CBSE official website.

