CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to check result on cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will announce CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results 2022 soon. The Class 10, 12 results will be declared and will be available on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. The result can also be checked by all the appeared candidates on the other official website results.cg.nic.in.

On May 10, State government Principal Secretary, Alok Shukla had said that the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 are expected to be declared in 3-4 days. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to check result

Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

Click on CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Chhattisgarh Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 and Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022. Candidates who want to check more related details can check the official site of CGBSE.