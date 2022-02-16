Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022: CGSOS 10th, 12th exam time table released

Chhattisgarh Open School has released Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022 timetable. The Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted in the month of April-May 2022. Candidates can check the timetable for Class 10, 12 through the official site of CGSOS on sos.cg.nic.in.

The Class 10 open school exams will be conducted from April 4 to April 30, 2022, and the Class 12 open school exams will be conducted from April 1 to May 2, 2022. The examination will be held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am in offline mode, <strong>as per the official timetable</strong>.

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022: How to download time table

To download the timetable candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CGSOS on sos.cg.nic.in.

Click on Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022 time table link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice, the Class 10 exam will begin with Home Science paper and will end with Political Science paper and Class 12 exams will begin with Home Science paper and will end with English paper. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CGSOS.

