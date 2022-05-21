CISCE 10th, 12th board exams to be held only once from next year unlike 2022

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct CISCE 10th, 12th board exams once from next year onwards unlike 2022. The ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in the month of February/ March 2023. The official notice can be checked by all candidates on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The <strong>official notice</strong> reads, “it has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the month of February/ March 2023.”

The Board has also revised the syllabus for ICSE and ISC examinations for selected subjects. The revised syllabus is available on the official site of CISCE website. The schools are asked to plan the academic calendar accordingly, so that students can prepare for the examinations.

Also, CISCE will release the specimen papers for all subjects in the month of July 2022. The specimen papers for all subjects can be checked by candidates on the official website cisce.org. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CISCE.