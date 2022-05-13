CBSE CISCE, term 2 2 2022 Live: CBSE class 12 English, ICSE & ISC Chemistry exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE or class 10th Chemistry - Science Paper 2 and ISC or class 12th chemistry paper 1.

The ICSE or class 10 chemistry examination will begin from 11 am and the ISC or class 12th exam will begin from 2 pm. The ICSE chemistry exam will begin at 11 am and will end at 12: 30 pm and the ISC chemistry examination will begin at 2 pm and will last till 3:30 pm. Both ICSE and ISC examination will be of one and a half hour.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 term 2 board exam for English Core and English Elective subjects.

CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Elements of Business. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will last two hours, ending at 12:30 p.m.

