CBSE CISCE, term 2 2 2022 Live: CBSE class 12 English, ICSE & ISC Chemistry exam
- The ICSE or ISC Chemistry Paper 1 will be conducted by the CISCE. CBSE will conduct Class 12 term 2 board exam for English Core and English Elective subjects
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE or class 10th Chemistry - Science Paper 2 and ISC or class 12th chemistry paper 1.
The ICSE or class 10 chemistry examination will begin from 11 am and the ISC or class 12th exam will begin from 2 pm. The ICSE chemistry exam will begin at 11 am and will end at 12: 30 pm and the ISC chemistry examination will begin at 2 pm and will last till 3:30 pm. Both ICSE and ISC examination will be of one and a half hour.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 term 2 board exam for English Core and English Elective subjects.
CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Elements of Business. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will last two hours, ending at 12:30 p.m.
May 13, 2022 10:19 AM IST
ICSE Chemistry examination today
The ICSE Chemistry (Science paper 2) test will be held on May 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 13, 2022 10:18 AM IST
CBSE class 10th examination today
The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Elements of Business will begin today, May 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
May 13, 2022 10:13 AM IST
CBSE class 10 and 12th examination today
The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Elements of Business and class 12th English core and English Elective exam will begin today, May 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
May 13, 2022 10:09 AM IST
CBSE class 10th and 12th exam guidelines
According to the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates must wear a mask that covers their nose, mouth Students taking the CBSE term 2 examinations must adhere to social distance norms.
May 13, 2022 09:54 AM IST
CBSE class 10th examination: Elements of Business exam today
According to the CBSE class 10th sample question paper, Elements of Business exam will be of 35 marks. This question paper contains 11 questions. There are two Case Based Questions
May 13, 2022 09:51 AM IST
ICSE, ISCE examination today
As per the specimen paper candidates will be provided 10 minutes to read the question paper.
May 13, 2022 09:48 AM IST
ISC Semester 2 chemistry exam today
ISC Semester 2 Chemistry examination will be of 35 marks and the examination will last for One and a half hour.
May 13, 2022 09:40 AM IST
CBSE term 2: English examination today
The CBSE term 2 English Core sample paper indicates that the question paper will be divided into three sections: reading, writing, and literature. The English Core paper will be worth a total of 40 marks. The English Elective paper will be divided into five sections.
May 13, 2022 09:35 AM IST
ICSE Chemistry exam today
As per the specimen paper, maximum marks in the ICSE Chemistry exam is 40 and the duration of the exam is 90 minutes.
May 13, 2022 09:28 AM IST
CISCE Class 12 and 1o Chemistry exam today: Check Specimen question paper here
Here is the Direct link to check ICSE or class 10th Specimen question paper
Here is the direct link to check ISC or class 12th Specimen question paper
May 13, 2022 09:23 AM IST
CBSE CISCE, term 2 examination today
Candidates are advised to not forget to bring their Admit Cards to the Examination Hall/Room.
May 13, 2022 09:22 AM IST
ICSE, ISC exam 2022: COVID-19 guidelines
1. Candidates have to maintain the social distancing norm
2. Candidates must wear face masks/covers and bring hand sanitizer.
3.Candidates must bring their own writing stationery and refrain from sharing it with other candidates.
4. Candidates must closely adhere to all safety guidelines at the test centre.
May 13, 2022 09:17 AM IST
ISC Chemistry exam toady
The ISC semester 2 Chemistry examination will be held on May 12 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
May 13, 2022 09:16 AM IST
ICSE Chemistry Paper today
The ICSE Chemistry (Science paper 2) test will be held on May 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 13, 2022 08:45 AM IST
CBSE class 12th English exam today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold a board exam for English Core and English Elective subjects in Class 12 on May 13.
