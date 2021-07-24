Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi schools register 100% pass in ICSE 2021 result

Delhi schools have registered 100% performance in the ICSE 2021 results which were announced today, July 24. A total of 5,463 students had appeared for the ICSE, which is the CISCE's class 10 board exam, from 48 schools in Delhi.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 05:13 PM IST
CISCE result 2021 live updates

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the class 10th result for schools all over the country in which 99.98% have students have passed.

"For the ISC Year 2021 examination there were 50 written subjects of which 13 were Indian languages, 5 foreign languages and 2 Classical languages," the Council has said.

This year, the CISCE exams could not be held as per schedule due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19. The CISCE has released the results on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

The ISC results have also been announced by the Council today. 99.76% students have passed the exam this year. Delhi schools have registered 99.93% pass.

