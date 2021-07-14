Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Class 10th Result to be declared today
board exams

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Class 10th Result to be declared today

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021 will be declared today, July 14, 2021. Class 10 result will be announced at 2 pm and can be checked on keralaresults.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:41 AM IST
DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Class 10th Result to be declared today(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. Class 10th Result will be declared today at 2 pm. All the registered candidates can check their respective results through the official site of DHSE Kerala and also on keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021 will be announced today by the state education minister V. Sivan Kutty in a press conference. The result will be announced in the PRD Chamber. Also, THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), AHSLC exam results will be announced on July 14.

The results can be checked on various websites including - keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC examination was conducted in the second week of April. This year around 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in 2947 centers including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. The checking of result process was started on June 7, 2021, in the state. The state government cancelled the SSLC practical exams due to the rise of COVID19 cases across the country. It was after Supreme Court’s order, the state decided to announce the result in July.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhsekerala.gov.in dhse kerala kerala dhse

Related Stories

board exams

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE 10th Result to be declared today

UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:28 AM IST
exam results

Kerala SSLC result 2021: List of websites to check class 10 marks

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:58 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP